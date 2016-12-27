‘We are Not Our Government’ – Chris Pratt’s Christmas Message is What America Needs Today

FaithWire.com - Actor Chris Pratt posted a powerful message on Facebook this week, calling out the forces (including government) who are dividing America and reminding people “we are not what these folks on TV say we are.” Pratt went on to encourage people to look beyond the rhetoric and instead “be the instrument God uses to bless your community.”

Faithwire has covered Pratt’s exploits many times, including when he gave an epic lesson to a man smearing the cross of Christ with his poor behavior (you can watch that exchange HERE).

Pratt posted the uniting message after visiting his hometown of Lake Stevens, Washington this Christmas to break ground on a new teen center bearing his dad’s name. Pratt says he’s “never been more grateful in his life” and giddily handed over a $500,000 check “like on publishers clearing house.”

In describing his dad, it’s clear to see the apple hasn’t fallen from the tree.

Who is Dan Pratt?

I was raised by one of the toughest SOBs on the planet. Dan Pratt made me who I am. He was a funny, thick skinned, hard working man who commanded respect for authority. My dad coached me and so many other kids in Lake Stevens in every sport and was a pillar of his community. He affected a lot of young men. Ask anyone who knew him, he was a certified bad ass. And now his memorial teen center will help keep kids out of trouble for many years to come. His legacy will live on. #Godisgood.

Pratt then directly addressed the division currently plaguing America, specifically calling out what the damage done by the presidential election.

Side note:

This has been a difficult year and a half for many of us. The negative coverage of both presidential candidates has left us divided and bitter. The 24 hour news cycle filled our eyes and ears with such incessant negativity and drama. They are telling us who we are, what we are. The result is we’re growing further apart as citizens. And I for one feel the fabric of our society being pulled so tightly apart I worry it may tear. Some say, “We’ve been brought to our knees. We no longer stand, united.”

I call bu!!$#^t!

We are not our government. We are not what those folks on TV say we are. We are our Boys and Girls Clubs, our rotary clubs, our senior centers, our youth sports leagues, made up of volunteers, Americans; altruistic people investing time into our greatest asset, our children. We’re just as strong as our will to give back to the community. We always will be. So get strong. It feels good. Be the instrument God uses to bless your community.

Get after it. Set a goal and get to work.

This message is exactly what America needs to hear today. While we’ll always have our differences, but we cannot allow those differences to overwhelm our ability to see one another as human beings.

Back in September, Pratt called out an autograph hound for representing the cross of Christ poorly. Here’s an excerpt of that incident:

Actor Chris Pratt was mobbed as he left LAX airport by fans and autograph hounds alike – but when he cut the impromptu signing session short one man in particular took issue with the star.

The agitated fan began cursing at Pratt, as if he’s somehow obligated to sit and sign his name on posters during his private time. Pratt then turned the tables, rolling down his window and calling out the man for what he was wearing.

“You’re real rude, man. You should be nicer. You got a cross on your chest and you’re cussing me out? I just made you guys a bunch of money right now. Come on man, don’t be a jerk.”

See video of the exchange here:

“You’ve Got a Cross on Your Chest” – Chris Pratt Scolds Angry Fan

While no one is perfect, we love pointing out when people are doing things right. Chris Pratt has been a frequent example of someone not only using their position to help others, but also bringing people together in such a bitterly divided time in our country.

—-

About Dan Andros: Follower of Christ, husband, dad. Managing Editor at Faithwire.com, former Head Writer for @glennbeck. #6DaysInIraq Opinions are Ted's, not my own.