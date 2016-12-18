New York City Man Sues Neighbor Over Christmas Music

A lawyer in New York City is suing his neighbor because she plays Christmas music all day and all night.

Nick Wilder claims Lisa Marie Falcone is blaring non-stop holiday music from a display outside his apartment building on East 67th street.

"It's not like she plays it a half-hour every day," said Wilder, who's representing himself in the case. "It's on from 7 a.m. to midnight."

"I like a Christmas song on Christmas Day, but I'm tired of hearing 'Jingle Bells' like 700 or 800 times a day," he said.

"She's a prima donna who thinks she can do anything she wants without consideration for anybody," Wilder said. "She's invading other people's homes with her elevator music."

Another resident agreed with Wilder.

"To have somebody projecting music into your home is not right," he said.

Other residents disagree and like the display.

One woman said, she feels lucky to have it, while another says he hears "no noise," and that the music is "soft."

