Ohio Gov. John Kasich Signs Strong Measure on Assisted Suicide, Supporting Life

Ohio is strengthening protections in the law to uphold the sanctity of life for the young and the old.

Governor John Kasich signed HB 470, a bill that now makes assisted suicide a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Ohio already allowed courts to issue injunctions against people who assist others to kill themselves, but the new law makes the "Buckeye State" the fifth state to pass legislation that makes it a felony.

According to World Magazine, pro-life leaders approached Ohio state Sen. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, with a request to follow the example of Michigan. The state approved legislation to make assisted suicide a felony in 1998.

I thought it was a good idea," Seitz told me. "Because even though assisted suicide was against the law in Ohio already, there was not a criminal penalty attached to it."

Idaho, Georgia, Louisiana, and Arizona have all reinforced bans on the practice within the last five years.

Kasich is coming off of a wave of protecting human life after signing a bill that bans abortions after 20 weeks.

"From conception until natural death, Ohio is leading the way in honoring the dignity of the human person," said Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life. "Thanks to the pro-life leadership of Gov. Kasich, Ohio has just placed a significant obstacle in the path of those wishing to erode and reverse our protections for the elderly and the terminally ill."

SB127 makes Ohio the 15th state to adopt the law that protects babies.

"As a pro-life state with pro-life leadership, we are showing the country how to turn back the tide of assisted suicide and how to care for some of the most vulnerable members of our human family," Gonidakis continued. "Thank you, Governor Kasich, for your pro-life leadership."