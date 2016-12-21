North Carolina Leaves Bathroom Bill in Place

An attempt to repeal the North Carolina "Bathroom Bill" crumbled Wednesday night, ensuring that men and women must use bathrooms that match their biological sex.

The North Carolina General Assembly was called into a special session about nine months after they passed the law.

It sparked controversy and a national conversation about transgender rights. Supporters say the law protects women and children from sexual predators in public restrooms, while LGBT activists calls it discriminatory.

As a result, major corporations decided to pull up stakes, entertainers cancelled concerts and the NCAA and ACC moved sporting events away.

The special session was scheduled this week after Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper successfully lobbied the Charlotte City Council to gut a local ordinance that Republicans had blamed for necessitating the statewide law.

Republicans vowed if Charlotte repealed its ordinance, the legislature would consider repealing HB2.

Republican Gov. Pat McCrory called a special session Wednesday, but the deal fell apart when Republicans and Democrats could not agree on how to repeal the law.

After a series of failed attempts to come to an agreement, the Senate voted down a motion to repeal the law and the House adjourned without acting. They are both scheduled to convene next in January.

Senate Leader Phil Berger put a statement on his website blaming Cooper and the Democrats for putting North Carolina's families at risk.

"Their action proves they only want a repeal in order to force radical social engineering and shared bathrooms across North Carolina, at the expense of our state's families, our reputation, and our economy." Berger said.