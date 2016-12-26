RNC Press Release On Christ's Birth Offends Top Political Aide

The Christmas season continued to offend people this 2016, especially after the Republican Party Chairman, Reince Priebus, honored Christ in a press release. Read here: GOP Christmas Press Release.

Priebus wrote a three paragraph statement on the holiday, that sparked outrage from critics.

"Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King."

The message then started off a heated debate on social media over whether the reference to a "new King" was about President-elec.t Donald Trump.

John Weaver, a top aide to Ohio Gov. John Kasich, was among those who tweeted their disgust with the biblical statement.

RNC spokesman and President-elect Trump's future Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, defended the statement, by telling CNN that the reference had nothing to do with the future president and that "Christ is the King in the Christian faith."

Spicer also added that it was "sad and disappointing that you are politicizing such a holy day."