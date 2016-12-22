Girl With Autism Goes Viral With This Christmas Song

Video of a 10-year-old autistic girl singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" has struck a chord with thousands around the world.

The video of Kaylee Rodgers had more than 54,000 views in the first two days of its appearance on YouTube.

Rodgers suffers from ADHD, and staffers at her school say her choir performance is a striking contrast to her normally shy personality.

Colin Millar is the principal at Killard House School in Northern Ireland, where Rodgers is a student.

Millar said when Kaylee hits the stage "she just opens up."

One YouTube viewer reacted to the video with this comment: "The fantastic thing about this video is that it's not just good because she's 10. And it's not just good because she's dealing with autism and ADHD. It's good because it's good, really good."