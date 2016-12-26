Singing Contractors 'Nail' Christmas Tune, Go Viral

'Tis the season that many try their hand at singing their favorite Christmas tunes, but rarely does that lead to viral videos and a music album.

For Aaron Gray and Josh Arnett, who are known as the "Singing Contractors" their powerful vocal rendition of "Mary, Did You Know?" has led to just that.

The pair of general contractors began singing requested songs about three years ago. They decided to keep it simple--sing songs on the job, record it on their phones, and just have fun.

It's a formula that has paid off. The pair will soon release a self-titled album that will include songs like "Come Holy Spirit", "Living by Faith", "Power in the Blood", and "God Bless America."

Songs like "How Great Thou Art" and the most recent recording of "Mary, Did You Know?" have gone viral with over 19 million Facebook views.

"What an amazing and humbling journey this has been so far! Just think, nearly 14 million views for Jesus!" read a statement from the two on their website, thesingingcontractors.com.

"We are so overwhelmed and humbled by the response our music has received. We certainly never expected our "work fun" to turn into an awesome platform for God to be glorified!"

The contractors have asked for prayer as they continue on this journey.

"We are so excited to see how God is using 'The Singing Contractors' to lift up His name and to encourage others," they wrote. "Please continue to pray for us daily as we are swinging our hammers and singing for Christ!!"