The Word "Holiday"  Is Not Inclusive Enough For One Texas Professor

A professor from Texas Woman's University says that the word "holiday" is not inclusive enough, according to a report by the Blaze.

"When planning December office parties that coincide with the Christmas season, it is a challenge for event organizers to make celebrations 'all-inclusive,'" the university's statement reads. "Not all faith traditions have holidays in December, and not everyone identifies with a particular faith tradition."

Mark Kessler teaches multicultural women's and gender studies, and outlined the way to steer clear of "missteps" when it comes to putting together a "secular celebration."

Kessler says that party planners should avoid using the word "holiday" because it "connotes religious tradition and may not apply to all employees."

He says the party should be referred to as a "December gathering" or "end of semester" or "end of fiscal year" party.

According to the report the professor takes his stance to an even bigger extreme, and suggests purging parties that connect to religion or the Christmas tradition.

"Avoid religious symbolism, such as Santa Claus, evergreen trees or a red-nosed reindeer, which are associated with Christmas traditions, when sending out announcements or decorating for the party. Excellent alternatives are snowflakes, snowmen or winter themes not directly associated with a particular holiday or religion," Kessler says.

Christmas cookies that are red and green are also a "no, no" in this professors rules of how to be inclusive.

He says to make sure cookies do not "symbolize a particular religious holiday," and to avoid "red and green sugar cookies shaped like Christmas trees."

Kessler did mention to include "non-Christian employees of Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and other religions, as well as non-believers" in any "end of fiscal year" parties.

