Trump: My Win Cost Less Than Hillary's Loss

The deadly attack on a crowded Christmas market in Berlin "was an attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped," President-elect Donald Trump told reporters outside his resort in Palm Beach.

Trump spoke briefly before a meeting with his incoming National Security Adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who is giving Trump daily security briefings.

When asked if the attack had caused him to re-evaluate his call during the campaign to temporarily ban Muslim immigration into the U.S., Trump said, "You've known my plans all along and I've been proven to be right, 100% correct."

The president-elect also revealed that he talked to President Obama two days ago. The two men have developed a cordial relationship since first meeting at the White House days after the election.

Trump is spending this week before Christmas at his south Florida Mar-a-Lago estate, holding meetings and working to finish filling his cabinet and White House staff.

Today, he appointed Peter Navarro to serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Industrial Policy. Navarro is currently a professor of public policy at the University of California, Irvine. He's also the author of the book, "Death By China: Confronting the Dragon - A Global Call to Action".

Trump is also forming a White House National Trade Council to advise him on innovative strategies in trade negotiations, coordinate with other agencies to assess U.S. manufacturing capabilities and help match unemployed American workers with new opportunities in the skilled manufacturing sector.

The president-elect is also keeping his Twitter account hot, this morning tweeting, "Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult & sophisticated than the popular vote. Hillary focused on the wrong states!"

He continues, "I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote - but would campaign differently."

And finally, "I have not heard any of the pundits or commentators discussing the fact that I spent FAR LESS MONEY on the win than Hillary on the loss!"