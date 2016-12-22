Trump's Inner Circle Taking Shape with Key Appointments

President-elect Donald Trump's White House staff is taking shape and he's rewarding people who've been loyal to him.

The face of the communications team who will be sparing with reporters on a daily basis is Sean Spicer, who Trump appointed to be his press secretary. The 45 year old is a familiar face to Washington reporters. Before joining Team Trump he worked as communications director at the Republican National Committee and has also run communications for a number of Republicans in Washington.

Trump's campaign press secretary and right hand women, Hope Hicks, will serve as Director of Strategic Communications. Hicks, in her late 20's had no political experience before the campaign. The former model is known for being an indispensable part of Trump's inner circle and for keeping a low profile, despite intense media interest in her.

Another loyal Trump soldier, Dan Scavino will head up an integral part of the communications effort: social media. The big question: will he be able to wrestle away Trump's Twitter account? It seems unlikely.

Jason Miller, who came to Team Trump from Sen. Ted Cruz's campaign, will serve as Trump's Director of Communications. Miller has 20 years of political press relations experience. He also worked on Rudy Giuliani's 2008 presidential campaign and other congressional races.

"Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again," Trump said in a statement.

The future president will also retain his transition adviser and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway who he's appointed to serve as Counselor to the President. Conway will continue her roll as a close advisor and work with his senior leadership to execute and communicate the administration's legislative priorities.

"Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing," Trump said.

Trump has almost completed his staff and cabinet positions. Next week he'll meet with Elsa Morano. The former president of Texas A&M University is being considered for Secretary of Agriculture.

On the same day Trump announced his communications staff, he continued communicating with the world via Twitter. Tweeting, "The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such a time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."

The tweet comes a day after he met with military procurement officers to discuss defense budgets. During the campaign, Trump suggested the U.S. should expand its nuclear arsenal and that the world would be better off if other countries like Japan and South Korea also had nuclear weapons.

He also tweeted a clarification, "Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase "DRAIN THE SWAMP" was no longer being used by me. Actually, we will always be trying to DTS."

Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich followed by tweeting a video saying "I goofed. Draining the swamp is in, the alligators should be worried."

Trump remains at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach where he'll spend Christmas with his family.