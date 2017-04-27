A Giant Bunny Dies and a Bathroom Battle: New Flight Flaps for United and Delta

Delta is the latest airline to face backlash as a passenger was reportedly booted from a flight, this time over bathroom troubles. And you guessed it – it was all caught on camera.

Kima Hamilton of Milwaukee says he was tossed from the flight because he had a bathroom emergency. The plane had been taxiing for a long time, and he couldn't hold it anymore.

That's when the confrontation occurred. In the video, Hamilton calmly explains to a Delta worker why he needed to use the restroom. But the Delta worker repeatedly insisted he leave the plane.

"It's almost ironic that we don't have the 10 minutes to have this conversation, but we have an hour and a half to stall everyone," Hamilton is seen saying as the man pressures him to exit.

Nearby passenger Krista Rosolino, who happens to be a lawyer, says she started recording the incident because she couldn't believe how Hamilton was being treated for using the bathroom.

"I've seen this happen on planes before and never heard of someone being removed," she said.

Rosolino says she didn't feel Delta was treating Hamilton like a person.

"The first person they sent on was very rude to him I thought," she said.

Meanwhile, United's air woes have kicked back up again after news that a giant showcase rabbit died while being flown across the Atlantic from Britain.

And this isn't a new problem for United. USA Today reports that a third of all in-flight animal deaths over the past five years have occurred on United flights – that's 53 animals from January 2012 through February 2017.

This time, it was 10-month-old Simon the 3-foot-long continental rabbit that died. Simon is the offspring of Darius, the Guinness World Record holder as the world's longest rabbit at 4 feet 3 inches

"Simon had his vet check just before getting on the plane," said distraught breeder Annette Edwards from Worcestershire in central England. "He was fit as a fiddle."

United spokesman Charles Hobart said the airline is reviewing its handling of the animal.

"We won't know the cause of death because we offered to perform a necropsy free of charge - that's standard procedure - but the customer didn't want us to perform a necropsy, and we understand," he said.

United said it works to protect the safety of animals through its PetSafe program, which is staffed 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, United is still working to restore its public image after a passenger was violently hauled off a flight out of Chicago.

United is releasing a list of policy changes: