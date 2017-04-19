'A Part of My Heart Was Gone,' Sandy Hook Victim's Mother Talks about Forgiveness after Acts of Violence

Watch the full interview with CBN News Report Mark Martin and Alissa Parker about the Power of Forgiveness



Two different reports of random murders this week from Ohio and California put the spotlight on seemingly casual acts of violence. The mother of a little girl killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in that attack in December of 2014 can related to the family of the victims.

"So when she passed away, it was just like a part of my heart was gone. And, that was the most pain I'd ever felt in my life. It was excruciating," Parker told CBN News.

Yet, like the children of the Facebook murder victim Robert Godwin, Senior - she has forgiven the shooter who killed her daughter.

She also provides resources and advocates for school safety. Most recently she's written a book called An Unseen Angel: A Mother's Story of Faith, Hope and Healing after Sandy Hook. (LINK for book)

She shares how her desperation turned to hope as she and others sensed her daughter Emilie's presense as an "unseen angel."

She also writes about meeting the shooter's father and how this tragedy overall changed her life.

