'A Season of Great Hope': President Trump's Powerful Message about Easter

President Trump delivered a powerful yet poignant Easter message stating that America is still "a nation of believers."

He began his address by telling the story of Passover and acknowledging the resilience of the Jewish people throughout history.

"Down through the centuries, the Jewish people have lived through one persecution after another – and yet, they persevered and thrived and uplifted the world beyond measure," the president said. " And now, the state of Israel stands as a monument to their faith and endurance."

Trump said in his speech Friday heading into Easter weekend calling it "another day of faith and celebration."

"This Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the promise of salvation," he said. "It is a holy day of reverence and worship. It is a sacred time that fills the spirit of our nation with the faith of our people. America is a nation of believers."

He noted that American is a great nation because people have the ability to worship freely.

"That is a promise the first settlers saw in our vast continent and it is a promise that our bravest warriors have protected for all of our citizens in centuries since a long time ago," he added.

Trump then pivoted to terrorism calling it "one of the gravest threats to religious freedom". He condemned the recent terror bombings by the Islamic State in two Egyptian Coptic churches.

"We condemn this barbaric attack. We mourn for those who lost loved ones and we pray for the strength and wisdom to achieve a better tomorrow," he said.

"With God's grace, life always triumphs over death. Freedom overcomes oppression and faith extinguishes fear. This is the source of our hope and our confidence in the future," the president added.

He closed his message by acknowledging "struggling Americans."

"This White House is fighting for you. We are fighting for every American who has been left behind," he said.

"We are fighting for the right of all citizens to enjoy safety and peace, and to work and live with the dignity that all children of God are entitled to know."

