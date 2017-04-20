Ann Coulter Vows to Move Forward with Speech Despite UC Berkeley Cancellation

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter is vowing to move forward with plans to speak at UC Berkeley despite the school's decision to cancel the event due to safety concerns.

The announcement by UC Berkeley officials came after days of violent riots and protests in the area.

Coulter, however, vowed to speak anyway. She sent out an angry stream of tweets Wednesday night, calling the move to cancel her event a ban on free speech.

No school accepting public funds can ban free speech. https://t.co/EQsiAEWPpW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 19, 2017

Berkeley's campus Republicans invited Coulter to speak about illegal immigration, but university officials sent them a letter Tuesday, saying they could not ensure the safety of Coulter, nor anyone expected at the event.

"We have been unable to find a safe and suitable venue," said the letter from Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton. "Given current active security threats, it is not possible to assure that the event could be held successfully."

Violent protests by liberal students are impacting free speech on college campuses across the country.

Back in the mid 60s, Berkeley was actually the home of the Free Speech Movement. Student Mario Savio addressed university officials, calling on them to return the school to its "intended function," and allow students to explore all ideas, whether radical or mainstream, without fear of social or academic repercussion.

Now fires blaze across the university when a controversial speaker is set to appear on campus or a controversial viewpoint is expressed.

In February, protesters shut down an appearance by former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, smashing windows and setting fires. And only last week there were violent clashes at a rally supporting President Donald Trump in downtown Berkeley.