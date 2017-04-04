'Annihilation' Threat: Nuclear N. Korea to Top Trump's China Meeting

President Donald Trump is setting his sights on more foreign policy talks after meeting with Egypt's president Monday.



Next, he's on to his Mar-a-Lago resort and a two-day meeting this week with Chinese President Xi. North Korea's rogue missile program and nuclear threats will top the agenda.

The regime's multiple missile launches, like the one last month, have everyone concerned about the growing threat.



New threats and the erratic behavior of the country's dictator, Kim Jong Un, are being taken seriously.



The U.S. House of Representatives responded Monday by passing a resolution denouncing North Korea's pursuit of intercontinental ballistic weapons capable of carrying nuclear warheads, and telling the U.S. State Department to see if the regime is a state sponsor of terrorism.



Once again, Kim and his foreign ministry are making threats to take military action against the United States and its east Asian allies, Japan and South Korea.



Increasingly angered by U.S. joint military exercises with South Korea, North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Sin Hong Choi says his country is prepared to defend itself with a preemptive strike.



"Our army has got its weapons ready for annihilation and it is watching the U.S. through the sights of its nuclear strike capability, and it is determined to reduce the American imperialists to ruins, if they make a move," he said.



Enter China. While President Trump has blasted the country for currency manipulation and unfair trade practices, he's looking to the Chinese for help reining in North Korea.



The North is expected to be one of the main topics of discussions when President Trump meets with Chinese President Xi.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley says China must act to stop their North Korean neighbors.



"China has to cooperate. This is now down to, 'Do we want to continue to see these ballistic missile attacks from North Korea, or does China want to do something about it?'" Haley said.

President Trump told the Financial Times quote, "If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will."

The president hasn't said exactly how he would stop North Korea, but the Pentagon has already started putting into place an anti-missile system in South Korea known as THAAD.



THAAD is the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.



Three of the four missiles launched by North Korea last month landed in Japanese waters.



The U.S. government says THAAD would protect our Japanese and South Korean allies from future North Korean missile aggression.



Both China and Russia oppose the system because they believe it could also be directed against them.



Ambassador Haley says the pressure will be on China.



"They need to show us how concerned they are. They need to put pressure on North Korea. The only country that can stop North Korea is China."