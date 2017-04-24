'A Special Day in History of US Spaceflight': Trump Honors NASA's Peggy Whitson  

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump had nothing but words of praise Monday for NASA's Peggy Whitson, an astronaut who's gone where no man or woman has gone before.

The 57-year-old has broken the record for longest stay aboard the International Space Station. Whitson surpassed the original record of 534 days set by astronaut Jeff Williams.

The Iowa native received a phone call at the space station from the president and first daughter Ivanka Trump to congratulate her on her accomplishment.

"This is a very special day in the glorious history of American spaceflight," the president said. "You have broken the record for the most total time spent in space by an American astronaut. That's an incredible record to break. On behalf of our nation and, frankly, on behalf of our world, I'd like to thank you."

Whitson replied, saying, "It's actually a huge honor to break a record like this. It's an honor for me to be representing all the folks at NASA who make space travel possible and make me setting this record feasible."

This is Whitson's third long duration trip aboard the International Space Station.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter to celebrate her achievement.

"It is one of those rides that you hope never ends. I am so grateful for all those who helped me on each of my missions," she tweeted after breaking the record.

Whitson also holds two other records. She was the first female to command the International Space Station and holds the record for woman with the most space walks.



Due to an extension to her mission, Whitson won't return to Earth until September.