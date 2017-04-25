Baseball Great Darryl Strawberry Talks Crime, Avoiding It in 'End Times of Evil'

CBN News spoke with former Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry about a new crime awareness app for travelers and communities. Watch the interview above.

Former Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry has a new assignment -- promoting safety.

He's now the spokesperson for RedZone, a company that created the RedZone Map app. It provides travelers with real-time crime data to give them a choice of taking a safer route.

"In these times we're living in, it's not a time where you want to end up in the wrong place 'cause you never know what can happen," Strawberry told CBN News.

The RedZone Map app provides users with crime information from more than 1,400 sources around the world. It also has a social media element, enabling "it's happening now" reporting of crime, according to a news release.

Strawberry says the app helps communities become more aware of crime where they live, and that awareness leads to crime reduction and red zones becoming green zones.

"If we can go into those communities and we could sit down with the community leaders, mainly like ministers, pastors, churches, and say, 'Hey, here's an app that can help... prevent some of the problems for people,'" he said. "And also make the people in the local neighborhoods aware of it, too. They can know the high crime zones and stay out of them."

Strawberry is also a Christian minister and says his faith motivates him to let people know about the app.

"My faith really helps me to promote it because I'm a strong believer in safety, and I'm a strong believer that God wants us all to be safe here on earth... and that we make a way for ourselves to do His will and do His purpose," he told CBN News.

"We are living in the end times of evil, and evil is on the earth, and it's destroying people, and innocent people are getting killed for no reason," he continued. "And we must do something."