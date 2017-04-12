Beth Moore Blasts 'Passive' Churchgoers at Easter

Well-known women's Bible study teacher and author Beth Moore has a message for believers this Easter--don't passively attend services with the expectation that your church will serve and move you.

In a series of tweets to her 755,000 followers, Moore says "forget sitting back passively hoping our churches will come up with services to really move us again this Easter. This is on us--not them."

She goes on to admonish followers about the role of the Holy Spirit in reviving "lifeless hearts" and says that believers with "long-term sustained passion for Jesus are without exception those who fought, sought and cried out to God for it."

In other words, get going this Easter and seek out the Lord--don't expect your church to do it for you.

Moore is considered to be one of the most popular Bible teachers in the country. She started the Houston-based Living Proof Ministries in 1994 to encourage women to study the Bible.

Moore spoke to CBN News last year about her first novel, The Undoing of Saint Silvanus.

