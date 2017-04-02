Big Heart, Big Tip: The Generosity of NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neil

For most people deciding what to tip your waitress after a meal can be the toughest part of the dining experience. Is it 20% of the bill or 15%? Do you leave your spare change? Is the tip different for lunch than it is for dinner?

Well, for NBA legend Shaquille O'Neil that answer is always the same--be as generous as possible.

The 45-year-old retired player appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last week to discuss the unveiling of his statue outside of the Los Angeles Staples Center in California. During the course of the interview, he mentioned that he always leaves a big tip for servers and valets.

He said that on average he tips his valet $300 "to show appreciation," but if he is not carrying cash he simply "just keeps driving."

He told Kimmell of the hit ABC show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that the biggest tip he has ever left was $4,000.

He left it for a waitress.

Why such a generous amount?

Shaq said he is in the habit of asking servers how much of a tip they want.

This woman requested $4,000 and Shaq happily gave it to her.

"I said 'okay, no problem'," he said. "It was a young lady. She started crying and saying 'oh my god, you just paid my rent for two months'."

