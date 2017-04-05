Cancer Strikes Carman Again, but His Faith Stands Rock Solid

Popular contemporary Christian artist Carman Licciardello had learned he has cancer again, not long after winning a previous intense battle, according to his recent Facebook post.

During his routine checkup doctors found another tumor located on Carman's shoulder.

In February of 2013, Carman first shared that he had been diagnosed with myeloma cancer and was given only three to four years to live, but he ended up beating the cancer.

By early 2014, medical tests said he was cancer free.

Since that time he has been in remission with no trace of cancer in his body, but on March 30th of this year, he announced that the cancer has returned.

"I REALLY NEED YOUR PRAYERS: After 40 years I think I know a well timed attack when I see one. I'm about to go into the studio and start recording a song about my cancer healing testimony but I needed a routine check-up first. I'm a bit concerned because the Doctors gave me 3-5 years of remission time and I'm past my 4th year going into my 5th. The doctor discovered, on my shoulder, a tumor the size of a golf ball. Now I need surgery to remove it for a biopsy," he wrote.

Read more at: The Christian Post

"It's just the timing lines up with the end of my remission cycle. Maybe this could be my last recording. I just don't know at this point. Anytime I've been in this situation I've come to you all for prayer and things turned around. Well this is one of those times again."

Carman goes on to say that his faith is being challenged.

"Ironic the title of the song is 'God is still on the throne.' So my faith is being challenged. Faith to finish this record and finish my course. I'm sure the enemy of my soul wants it cut short. So I'm asking for your love and prayers. The past couple years I've been able to lead over 5,000 people to Christ and in my heart I feel like there's a few more I still need to get to. Your prayers are effective and powerful and I'm asking for them today. Please share this with a friend. I believe someday the end of my journey will indeed come....but not yet. There's still a bit more work to do."

He maintains that his life's goal is to "win souls" and he promises to bring new content and some classic older songs to his new album.