Church Hit by 13 Funerals Gives Surprising Response to Truck Driver

The First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas is holding funerals for members killed in a devastating head-on collision that killed 13 people. Meanwhile, authorities are still trying to answer questions about how and why this happened.

"Our priority at this time is to comfort our grieving families and glorify God," said Pastor Brad McLean.

The accident killed all but one of the 14 elderly passengers traveling home from a church retreat. They collided with a pickup driven by 20-year-old Jack D. Young after he crossed the center line on a two-way road.

Jody Kuchler, who witnessed the crash, said Young told him immediately after the crash, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I was texting on my phone."

While many are outraged by Young's actions, the church is offering forgiveness.

"God's grace is for each one of us, and our church family extends our prayers to the driver and his family at this difficult time," McLean said.

Another mourning parishioner encouraged the community to have compassion on Young.

"It's devastating that it happened, but he is somebody's son," Moore told My San Antonio News. "If somebody does something wrong, it's like crucify, crucify, crucify! They need to start talking about forgiveness."

Meanwhile there is a long investigation ahead for Texas authorities.

The Department of Public Safety issued search warrants but won't finish its investigation for weeks.

"We're waiting on a lot of different pieces of evidence, and witnesses are still being interviewed," said District Attorney Daniel Kindred. "Criminal responsibility can be assigned on several different theories, based on issues like impairment and reckless behavior. We can't make a decision on what is the most appropriate charge is, if any, until we get the case."

The DPS could decide to file a charge, Kindred said, but noted, "They are still in the evidence-gathering stage too. We want to be correct, not quick."

Those charges could range anywhere from manslaughter to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All of which are second degree felonies.