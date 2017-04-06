Dad Sacrifices His Own Life to Save Daughter From Drowning

Every family begins a vacation hoping that it will be better than their last one. But for the Chitwood clan, this year’s trip to Gulf Shores, Ala., proved to be infinitely worse. The family traveled from their hometown of Louisville, Tenn., eager to enjoy some time off, nice weather, and water sports.

None of their expectations had prepared them for what came next.

Kevin Chitwood, a loving husband and father, passed away Tuesday from a tragic drowning incident while trying to save his only daughter and a family friend.

On Monday, Chitwood dived into choppy ocean waters, successfully rescuing his little girl and the friend from drowning. But after this, as he attempted to swim to safety, he got stuck in the surf. Police spotted Chitwood and came to his rescue. The 50-year-old was immediately transported to the ICU at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. But less than 24 hours later, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., the heroic father passed away.

County coroner Stan Vinson confirmed to local news that Chitwood had died from drowning.

Back in his home state of Tennessee,Chitwood enjoyed being a member of the Turners Circus in Louisville. In a Facebook Post, a member shared how heartbroken the club was over the loss of Kevin Chitwood, and how grateful they were for all of the work that he contributed to the organization by taking on anything and everything — like working the snack bar by the pool and working backstage during the circus.

Kevin Chitwood will surely be missed, but the story of his sacrifice will become his legacy.

