DC Easter Sunrise Service Will Mark 39th Year Next Sunday

The Capital Church of Vienna, VA holds its Annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

The service begins will at 6:30 am April 16, on the Memorial steps.

This Sunrise Services is ranked 5th on The Great Washington Bucket List published by the Washingtonian magazine. The service brings visitors from all 50 states and many other foreign countries and thousands more livestream at www.eastersunrise.com.

It was first established in 1979 and after 39 years has become a regular tradition.

The founding pastors of Capital Church, Amos and Sue Dodge will lead the service, while the church's music ministry will lead everyone in song.

"When we began this sunrise service, we never dreamed that it would grow to this magnitude," said Pastor Dodge.

"The idea to have an Easter Sunrise Service at the Lincoln Memorial seemed to be just a 'thought' at that time. Now I know it was a WHISPER from Heaven! Who would have ever dreamed that what began in 1979 would become a nationally known, even bucket-list rated Washington tradition with over 8,000 in attendance last year," said Pastor Dodge.

Dodge says: "At the dawn of Easter morning from the heart of the city that influences the world, thousands will gather to say and sing, Christ is Risen, he is risen indeed! We will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and by television and internet, the message will not only ring on the Washington mall, it will be heard around the world."

The service is interdenominational, and all are encouraged to attend, but they say to attend early as seats will fill up. Directed parking will be provided.

More information can be read at www.eastersunrise.com