Doctor Dragged from United Flight Sues, but He Has a Record

The doctor who was dragged off a United Airlines plane and left bloodied by officers is threatening to sue the company for millions.



Dr. David Dao has issued a statement through two prominent Chicago law firms.

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concerns, and support they have received," Stephen L. Golan, the family's attorney, said in the statement. "Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao's medical care and treatment."

He's still undergoing treatment in a Chicago hospital for his injuries.

Dao was one of four passengers asked to leave an overbooked United Airlines flight departing from Chicago to Kentucky on Sunday.

Dao refused to leave and a nearby passenger recorded cops forcibly removing the doctor from his seat and dragging him down the aisle.

He later told WKLY-TV that "everything" was injured in the incident.

Media reports have revealed that Dao has a troubled past including a felony drug conviction and anger management issues.

The Louisville Courier-Journal reported he had his medical license suspended for ten years for illegally prescribing painkillers. He was also sexually involved with a patient who used to work for his practice. But some critics argue that his past doesn't matter.

United says Dao tried to strike officers that were taking him off the plane.

Still, United Airlines' CEO Oscar Munoz called the incident "truly horrific" and noted to employees that "no one should ever be treated this way."

"I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened," Munoz said in a statement.

Munoz said he is committed to "fix what's broken so this never happens again."