Faith Carries the Fisher Family Through Debbie and Carrie's Sudden Deaths

It has been four months since Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher died suddenly.

Todd Fisher, filmmaker and the son and brother of the two stars, says the family is still "heavily shaken up," by the loss of his mother and sister.

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died from cardiac arrest in December and her famous mother Debbie Reynolds died shortly after.

"We took this huge loss," Fisher said. "They were no small girls. They were no small change. When they left they left the planet, they left a lot of people kind of shaken, and we're no exception to that."

Todd is a born again Christian and went on to reveal that the family is holding on to their faith in this most difficult time.

"We're people of faith — my mother raised us that way, and we believe we will all meet again," he said. "And without those thoughts, it would all be pretty depressing. It would be wholly unacceptable to think we'd never meet again."

Fisher says he spent beautiful moments with his mother and sister before their sudden deaths. In an interview with Us Weekly he advises his fans to say what they need to their loved ones, because no one knows what tomorrow may bring.

