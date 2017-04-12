Fast and Furious Suspect Arrest Brings Late Justice to Murdered Border Agent

The cartel drug lord suspected of murdering U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry was arrested in Mexico Wednesday.

Fox News reports that a joint US-Mexico task force arrested the suspect, Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes after offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. U.S. officials says they will seek his extradition.

Terry was killed nearly seven years ago on Dec. 14, 2010, in a gunfight between five cartel members and border control agents. Controversy surrounded Terry's death because it exposed a botched drug cartel sting called Operation Fast and Furious.

During the operation, federal officials allowed criminals to buy firearms at Phoenix-area shops in hopes of tracking them down once they made it back to Mexico. However, the officials lost track of more than 1,400 guns that were sold to criminals. Two of those missing guns were found at the scene of Terry's death.

Then Attorney General Eric Holder refused to uncover sensitive information about the operations and he was later held in contempt of Congress.

The arrest of Osorio-Arellanes means there is just one more cartel suspect at large who was involved in the gun fight that killed Terry.

Ivan Soto-Barraza and Jesus Sanchez-Meza were convicted of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in October 2015. Rosario Rafael Burboa-Alvarez, who was also involved in the cartel group, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

The last suspect who remains at large is Jesus Rosario Favela-Astorga.