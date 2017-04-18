Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Second Time

Former president George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital again.

Bush, 92, is being treated at Methodist Hospital but spokesman Jim McGrath says the former president is doing fine.

"He is already well on the path to recovery and going home," McGrath said.

No other details have been released.

Bush was hospitalized for two weeks in January with a bad case of pneumonia. He was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit but recovered shortly after.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was also hospitalized in January with bronchitis.

Their marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.

