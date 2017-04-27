Hobby Lobby Founder Concerned About Trump, Obamacare Birth Control Mandate

Religious groups had hoped that President Trump would reverse the Obama Admistration's requirement that employers provide birth control to their employees under the Affordable Care Act.

So far the Trump administration has not signaled that they won't support the mandate.

Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green, is one Christian business owner that sued the governement over the issue.

In a victory for Hobby Lobby, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that profit-seeking businesses such as the arts and crafts chain can hold religious views under federal law.

But in an interview with CBN News Thursday, Green, a devout Christian, said that the Trump administration's lack of clarity on whether it won't support the mandate is concerning.

"Oh yes it does concern us," he said.

This week the Justice Department asked federal courts for more time to negotiate with East Texas Baptist University and several other religious groups, including Little Sisters of the Poor, that are suing over the controversial mandate.

Green added that at a time when religious liberties are eroding in America, having Neal Gorsuch on the Supreme Court is somewhat comforting.

"For us it's really getting a supreme court that's pro-family, pro-faith and will allow us to have our religious liberties and of course we have one good supreme court justice that we've received lately that we feel good about and so we just need to continue to go in that direction," said Green.