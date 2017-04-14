Hundreds of Pastors Join Greg Laurie for Good Friday 'Harvest' Prep

Harvest America Founder Greg Laurie kicked-off Easter weekend by having hundreds Arizona pastors and leaders gather together to pray for America.

"We are meeting today, as pastors and leaders, to remember that before Easter Sunday there was a Good Friday," Laurie said.

"On the cross, God treated Jesus as if He had lived your life. He did this so He could treat you as if you had lived His life. That's the Good News of the Gospel and that is the message I will be proclaiming here in Phoenix on June 11," he said.

The group of leaders will be preparing for the 2017 Harvest America crusade that will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Worship artist NEEDTOBREATHE, Phil Wickham, and Trip Lee are expected to perform at this year's event and the hope is that thousands will tune in online.

Last year, more than 80,000 people attended the outreach in Arlington, Texas.

It was "the largest evangelical outreach in North Texas since Billy Graham drew 255,000 people to Texas Stadium over four days in 2002," The Dallas Morning News reported last March.

Laurie's message on filling the void in your life led more than 6,000 people to accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

"Not a woman, not a man, not a drug, not an experience, not a possession will fill the emptiness inside you," he said in his message. "You don't need to go to Google for your answers; God has an answer for your loneliness, and it is Jesus Christ His Son."

"Your religious beliefs are not enough, either; you're not good enough on your own," Laurie continued. "Jesus alone is uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a holy God and sinful humanity."

The organizer for Harvest America hopes this event will impact America and open the doors for revival.

It has been Laurie's vision since 1990 when he first started the crusades.

Since then, more than 5.3 million people have attended and about 450,000 have given their lives to Christ.

