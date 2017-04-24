'I Engaged My Rage:' Texas State University Student Unleashes Anger on Pro-Life Display

A Texas State University student becomes outraged at signs on campus showing aborted babies, and punches, kicks and throws them while shouting obscenities at a volunteer associated with the signs.

Love of Truth Ministries set up the signs in the Quad of the university as part of the group's "Justice Project." The project is a "pro-life apologetics seminar training and outreach ministry," according to the organization's website.

The Quad is a designated free speech area on campus.

Another student recorded the incident which took place earlier this month. According to Love of Truth Ministries and The Daily Caller, student Ian Ramos lashed out against the signs.

CBN News decided not to post videos of the incident because of the graphic language and display of anger.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that Ramos released his own video on Twitter, which was later taken down.

"I don't have to put up with anyone peddling some false, ignorant ideology. I engaged my rage," he said in the video, according to the foundation.

"Maybe it wasn't the most constructive way to do it," Ramos continued. "But, you know, I'm sick and tired of being subjected to this ignorance."

"These anti-abortion activists come onto our campus every semester using their distorted imagery of aborted fetuses to try and shock us into becoming pro-life?" he said.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported that Ramos also said in the video that abortion is being attacked in Texas.

"(Pro-life activists) try and provoke us emotionally and what do they expect?" he asked in the video. "So yeah, I hope I was able to inspire a few of you all out there. I don't know – speak up, wake up. Engage the opposition."

A second video surfaced of the incident at Texas State, showing a faculty member engaging Ramos.

"The police are gonna come and arrest you, so is that worth it?" she asked the student in the video.

"This man's not gonna change his mind; he's deluded," the faculty member said, referencing the pro-life volunteer.

She goes on to encourage Ramos to leave the Quad and talk in the philosophy department.

CreatedEqualFilms reported that formal charges of criminal mischief have been filed against Ramos, and an arrest warrant has been issued.

"We are also pressing for academic consequences sanctioned against Ramos for his breaking of student code of conduct at TSU," Love of Truth Ministries said in a news release.

"In addition, we believe the faculty member should also be investigated and will be pushing for some measure of consequential action," the organization continued.

The Daily Caller News Foundation spoke with Ramos about the incident.

"I kind of regret being so emotionally-charged," he said. "But I think we're living in a really critical time right now and it's our job as intellectual beings to engage with things that are wrong."

"Of course (the pro-life activist) has the right to display those signs," Ramos told the foundation. "He's a provocateur; he's trying to arouse emotionally and then from there he wants to start some sort of intellectual discussion that's going to bring us over to his side."

Ramos also spoke about his views on abortion to the foundation.

"I definitely think it's a human right," Ramos said. "I don't know why we as a people, we as a society, have to ask that question. There should be no question about how that question should be answered; yes, it's a profoundly human right."