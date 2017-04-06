John Hagee Ministries' Creative Alternative to the Pro-Abortion Culture in America

It's been a life-long dream of Pastor John Hagee and his son, Pastor Matt Hagee, to provide a home and shelter for unwed mothers and their children.

This week, their ministry broke ground on the Sanctuary of Hope, an 80-acre plot in Bulverde, Texas, that will serve as a place where both mother and child can thrive.

Executive pastor Matt Hagee told CBN News that the body of Christ has the unique opportunity to create an alternative that will save lives.

"The world has an answer. Their answer is a Planned Parenthood answer. Their answer gives a child a death sentence," he explained. We needed to create an alternative that enables individuals that not only gives their child a life sentence but find a meaningful solution and opportunity in a difficult time of life."

"God through his grace and mercy gives them the chance to not only continue to live but also to learn and that is what the Sanctuary of Hope is about," Matt added.

The Sanctuary of Hope will have the capacity to house 300 children and will educate single mothers and give them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

"Through the educational arm of our ministry, they'll have the opportunity to progress and not lose ground in education. Education leads to empowerment, empowerment leads to your opportunity thrive in your future. It's a very important component," Matt said.

Even if a mother decides not to keep her child, the ministry will raise that child and give them a full education.

"They'll receive education from Cornerstone Christian schools through the educational division of our ministry and have the chance to have a life there from the time they are born to the time they are 18," John Hagee told KSAT-TV.

"Children will be loved. Children will be educated. Children will be motivated not to allow their past to determine their future," he said.

Abortions have dropped by 20 percent in the last five years in Texas. Matt Hagee says that is largely due to information and the state's leadership.

"Now, even individuals who are, as they say pro-choice, cannot comfortably deny that what's inside a womb is a life," he said. "Whenever you have a heartbeat, whenever you have such vivid images, whenever you have the ability to see fingers and toes and eyes and all of these characteristics that are uniquely human. Even those who support the grotesque position of being pro-choice. They can't deny that it's a life."

Matt cites that leadership in the state government has made it increasingly difficult for abortion clinics to open up.

He notes that the government has worked to bring abortion clinics into compliance with medical standards and practices. In some cases, clinics have not been able to re-open.

"With less accessibility, there is less murder in terms of the unborn," he said.

Matt said he wants the Sanctuary of Hope to stand as a pillar of hope for young women and children.

"They have the opportunity to know that they are not abandoned, that they have not come to a point in life that has led to ruin. They are in a situation in which they have a future because that's what the Bible promises," he explained. "Jeremiah clearly says, 'I know the thoughts that I think toward you, to give you a hope, to give you a future.' Those words are very true and especially true when it comes to the Sanctuary of Hope."