Lance Wallnau: Witches Want to Bind Trump For Fear That God Will Work Through Him

Anti-Trump occult followers have vowed to cast spells on the president and say they will continue the practice until he is removed from office.

It's not just happening here in America, witches from across the globe have launched a campaign against the president. CBN News has reported on the story.

But now author and speaker Lance Wallnau, who compares Trump to the Persian King Cyrus in the Bible, says that's the reason the witches don't like him.

"It's particularly interesting. You would think that this would be a uniquely American problem but the witches community globally is incensed with Donald Trump," Wallnau said in an interview with CBN News.

"That gives you a sense of the metron of authority that this particular ruler has that witches around the world are uniting trying to curse him. I don't recall a presidency that ever stirred up so much intense unity among occult opposition and that ought to tell a Christian something. Obviously there's an anointing on this administration and God himself must have an agenda because the devil's organizing publicly to try to block it."

But Wallnau said the works of those opposing the president is not to be taken lightly.

"We also should not be capricious about when witches are saying they're putting curses upon him," he said.

"I believe those curses have to be blocked by a vigilant shield of intercession 24 hours a day for the president, for his family and for those who are his top advisors."

The witches shocked many people by publicly launching a campaign to #BindTrump on social media, casting their first spell on Feb. 24.

They plan to continue casting spells against the president every month until he leaves office.

"I call upon you / To bind / Donald J. Trump / So that he may fail utterly," goes part of the spell. It later calls for spirits to bind "all those who enable his wickedness and those whose mouths speak his poisonous lies."



A group called "Magic Resistance" has launched a Facebook page to help recruit more people to #BindTrump.

Some say the reason dark forces are targeting the president is because of the "Cyrus Prophecy" that has been spoken over him.

Wallnau recently hosted a live stream prayer for the President's protection on Facebook.

He said that occult opposition to President Trump has actually stirred more Christians to pray for the leader of the country.

"As witches go public on cursing Trump, Christians increase their intercession for him. So it's possible while they're attempting to do him damage, it's mobilizing more prayer than the president's had since election night," said Wallnau.