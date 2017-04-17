Manhunt on for Suspect Who Posted Murder of Elderly Man on Facebook

Authorities in several states are searching for a gunman who murdered an elderly Cleveland man and posted the gruesome crime on Facebook.

Robert Godwin Jr., 74, was allegedly shot and killed Sunday by Steve Stephens as he was walking down the sidewalk with his groceries.

The 37-year-old suspect is considered armed and dangerous and claims he has killed more people, but police have not verified any more homicides.

According to an NBC report, Stephens mentored foster kids at Beech Brook, a children's mental health center. The organization confirmed his employment and described him as a quiet guy with a good heart who'd never shown "a sliver" of aggression.

Godwin's son said he could not watch the video of his father getting shot.

"I haven't even looked at my cell phone or the news," Godwin said.

"I don't really want to see it," he added.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials are warning residents in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout for Stephens, who is still at large. They've described him as being a bald, black man with a full beard, standing 6 foot 1 inch and weighing 240 pounds.

"He could be a lot of places," said Stephen Anthony, the FBI's top agent in Cleveland. "He could be nearby. He could be far away or anywhere in between."

He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue and gray striped polo shirt and was driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags.

"We are hoping that the Cleveland police will be able to apprehend Mr. Stephens as soon as possible and before anyone else is injured," Beech Brook spokeswoman Nancy Kortemeyer said in a statement.

