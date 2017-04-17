'National Bible Bee Game Show' Reaches Millions With God's Word

The "National Bible Bee Game Show", hosted by Kirk Cameron, reached millions of people in its historic premiere on Facebook live last week.

Young people from around the country devoted their time to memorizing more than 800 Bible verses. They put their memorization skills to the test at the National Bible Bee and compete for a cash prize of $100,000.

"More powerful than any book on Harry Potter's shelf, the Holy Bible has transformed people and nations for thousands of years," says Kirk Cameron. "My hope is that the National Bible Bee Game Show not only inspires young people all over the world to read and memorize God's Word, but that they see it gives life, it heals, and transforms people wherever it goes."

The contestants did more than inspire the world with their knowledge of scripture, they also inspired the world with their testimonies. One of those contestants was Kaitlyn Renfer, who was adopted from China, an atheistic country where communism is the rule of the land and Christians are persecuted.

She believes her adoption was a blessing from God.

"I was adopted from China at the age of two and God placed me with a Christian family from the United States and I just think that's so amazing how God took me from China and placed me in this family where I can know Him," she says.

"It's definitely a blessing to me and it's just amazing to see God's faithfulness in my life," she adds.

Real estate entrepreneurs, authors and speakers Jason and David Benham are co-hosts of the program. They say it is amazing to see these young people cherish God's word.

"Watching these young people stand and recite Scripture from memory is incredible," says David Benham. Jason quickly added, "And to do it with that level of boldness and confidence is truly inspiring."

Since the National Bible Bee's first contest in 2009, more than 40,000 young people have participated. Competition begins locally and online where the top 360 local participants advance to the National Bible Bee Competition. National Bible Bee Game Show previous winner, Hannah Leary, says the show is about more than just memorization.

"It's studying Scripture and being able to dive in deep and understand what God has to say in His Word. Our hope is that young people will be inspired to sign up for the National Bible Bee Summer Study."

The National Bible Bee Game Show can be found on Facebook Live at ChristianCinema.tv every Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and on ChristianCinema.com's Digital HD platform for purchase.

