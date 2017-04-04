NCAA Allows NC Events After LGBT Bathroom Compromise

After relentless boycotts, the NCAA says it may now allow North Carolina to host championship games again after the state rolled back a law that required people to use bathrooms corresponding to their biological sex.

Supporters of the law said it would protect women and children from predators who may abuse the law in public restrooms. Critics of the law said it violates transgender rights.

North Gov. Pat McCrory signed a bill repealing the transgender bathroom ordinance in Charlotte and replaced it with a compromise law that "meets the minimal NCAA requirements." That came days after the NCAA had issued a statement that the state was down to its final days to get something done.

The NCAA said a majority of the board "reluctantly voted" to allow North Carolina host games again, saying they would quickly take that choice away if their standards for transgender bathrooms are not kept.



"We are actively determining site selections, and this new law has minimally achieved a situation where we believe NCAA championships may be conducted in a nondiscriminatory environment," the NCAA statement said. "If we find that our expectations of a discrimination-free environment are not met, we will not hesitate to take necessary action at any time."



The NCAA pulled seven events from the state in September for the 2016-17 season, a move that threatened to starve North Carolina of millions of dollars.