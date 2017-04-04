On the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination a little girl in South Carolina shows his spirit is still alive.

In his famous "I Have a Dream" speech at the March on Washington in 1963, the civil rights leader said:

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

Two-year-old Sophia, a white girl, perfectly exemplified that spirit when she challenged a sales clerk who suggested she shouldn't buy a black doll, but instead should purchase one that "looks more like you."

Sophia's mother told her she could pick out a new doll for successfully completing her toilet training.

The little girl chose a black female doctor doll and took it to the cash register.

Her mother told the story in an Instagram Post:

"While we were checking out, the cashier asked Sophia if she was going to a birthday party. We both gave her a blank stare. She then pointed to the doll and asked Sophia if she picked her out for a friend.

"Sophia continued to stare blankly and I let the cashier know that she was a prize for Sophia being fully potty trained. The woman gave me a puzzled look and turned to Sophia and asked, 'Are you sure this is the doll you want, honey?' Sophia finally found her voice and said, 'Yes, please!'

"The cashier replied, 'But she doesn't look like you. We have lots of other dolls that look more like you.'

"Sophia responded with, 'Yes, she does. She's a doctor like I'm a doctor. And I'm a pretty girl and she's a pretty girl. See her pretty hair? And see her stethoscope?'"

At that point the clerk stopped asking questions and finished the sale.

Today, Sophia plays with her doctor doll constantly and enjoys giving checkups to anyone who comes over.

Brenner said her daughter's choice and the way she defended it just goes to show that "we aren't born with the idea that color matters. Skin comes in different colors just like hair and eyes and every shade is beautiful."