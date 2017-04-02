Prayer and Condolences Pour in For Texas Bus Crash Victims & Family Members

Prayers and condolences continue to flood social media just days after a deadly crash in Texas took the lives of 13 church members.

The response on social media was almost immediate as news spread that a pickup truck plowed head-on into a passenger bus in New Braunfels, Texas.

The people on that bus were members of First Baptist Church New Braunfels and they were heading home from a retreat about nine miles away.

'Loved Ones' Lost

Rose Harris, 64, is the sole survivor of the crash. According to Heavy.com, Rose has broken bones and is very traumatized, but when she thinks of her friends she "is joyous in knowing the celebration with Jesus is where they are now at peace".

She is described as "a very sweet and loving lady."

Rhonda Allen, 61, was a mother of three and a grandmother of five girls. A woman who knew her wrote that "she was a kind and loving soul." Allen described herself as someone who loved her life.

Donna Hawkins, 69, loved square dancing and her friends described her as the life of the party.

"When Donna was at a dance everyone knew it! If there is such a thing as the 'Life of the Dance' Donna was it," one friend wrote on Facebook.

Murray Barrett was driving the church's mini bus that day. The 67-year-old was married with three children.

"Yesterday my father's death, along with the death of 12 other members of his church, shook me in a way I have never been shaken before," his daughter wrote.

He is remembered as a praying man who loved to read his Bible.

Mildred Rosamond, 87, was called "an amazing woman of God" by one church pastor.

The "retired and loving it" senior was described as someone who was always ready to encourage.

Addie Schmeltekopf, 84, was active in the church choir and used Facebook to share the word of God.

"Words cannot express how sad I am in the passing of Miss Addie who I dearly loved and cherished the friendship we had," one woman wrote.

Harold, 87, and Margaret Barber, 82, lived together, served together, and both attended the retreat together.

They "served God through building mission churches, hosting a weekly Bible study in their home, working in the church kitchen."

Sue Tysdal, 76, Howard Allen, 81, Avis Banks, 83, Martha Walker, 84, Cristie Moore, 68, and Dorothy Vulliet, 84 also died in the crash.

First Baptist Church New Braunfels

Pastor Brad McLean told KENS-TV that although he and the congregation are shocked, there is "peace" knowing his "members are with the Lord."

"Families come together in tragic situations," he added. "This is what our church family is doing. We're coming together." "We appreciate other churches praying for us and lifting us up during this time."

People across the nation are doing just that.

"Our prayers for all the families involved...That god may provide peace and comfort during this difficult time," Isla Gonzalez wrote on Facebook.

"My heart is heavy. Such a tragic loss, prayers for our community and all the families involved," expressed Facebook user Mary Ann Pope.

Texting and Driving

Jody Kuchler, an eyewitness, said the truck that hit the church bus had been driving erratically for about half an hour.

Police confirmed that 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young was driving the truck.

"He kept going off the road and into oncoming traffic and he just kept doing that," Kuchler said.

Kuchler says Young told him at the scene that he was texting and driving.

"He said, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry. I was texting," Kuchler recalled. "I said, 'Son, do you know what you just did?' He said, 'I'm sorry. I'm sorry,'" Kuchler recalled.

Social Media Response

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement on Twitter:

Congressman Lamar Smith also used the platform to express his condolences.

My thoughts are with the First Baptist New Braunfels community. Thank you to the first responders aiding during this tragedy. https://t.co/qTN1gL0gse — Lamar Smith (@LamarSmithTX21) March 29, 2017

Others have also joined in asking for prayer for family members and the church.

Saddened to learn of the terrible crash near Garner State Park. My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 29, 2017

"This could be anyone's church," Pope said in her Facebook post. "To lose this many folks in your church would be devastating. Praying for them."