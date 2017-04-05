Report Exposes Pay Gap Between Elizabeth Warren's Male and Female Staffers

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is a vocal advocate of closing the gender pay gap, but a report released this week from the Free Beacon claims that women in the senator's office were paid 71 cents to the dollar of their male counterparts' salaries during the 2016 fiscal year.

The national statistics taken by the Census Bureau tally the 2016 wage gap average at 79.6 cents per dollar, putting Sen. Warren's office almost 10 cents behind the national average.

Additionally, the report claims only one woman in the senator's office earned a six-figure salary.

"Among employees employed the entire year, only one woman, Warren's director of scheduling, earned a six-figure salary, at $100,624.88," reports the Free Beacon. "Five men—Warren's director of oversight and investigations ($156,000), legislative director ($149,458), deputy chief of staff ($119,375), Massachusetts state director ($152,310), and deputy state director ($113,750)—earned more than Warren's highest paid woman staffer in 2016."

The Free Beacon report coincided with this year's Equal Pay Day, a day symbolizing how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. Equal Pay Day was started in 1996 to highlight the gap between men and women's salaries in the workforce.

According to the Free Beacon, Sen. Warren spoke on the floor on Equal Pay Day every year since 2013, but this year made no mention of it even though she spoke on the Senate floor for 10 minutes Tuesday afternoon. And she failed to join her 15 Democratic female colleagues in the Senate who acknowledged the day on social media following the report's release.

CBN News reached out to Warren's office for comment, and will update the story if we receive a response.

***CBN News Reporter Abigail Robertson discussed the Free Beacon report with Brittany Hughes of the Media Research Center. Click play above to hear what she says.***