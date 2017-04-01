Report: New Terrorist Laptop Bombs Can Evade Airport Security

U.S. Intelligence sources believe that ISIS and other terrorist organizations are working to develop the capability of planting bombs in electronic devices and slipping them past airport security.

New intelligence suggests that terror organizations have gotten their hands on sophisticated technology that allows them to evade traditionally used airport security screening equipment.

"Evaluated intelligence indicates that terrorist groups continue to target commercial aviation, to include smuggling explosive devices in electronics," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

That intelligence information is behind the recent decision to ban electronics in carry-on luggage for flights to the U.S. and U.K. from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries, Fox News reported.

The ban applies to non-stop U.S.-bound flights from airports in Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City, Kuwait; Cairo; Istanbul; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the Associated Press reports. About 50 flights a day, all on foreign airlines, are affected.

"The U.S. government continually re-assesses existing intelligence and collects new intelligence. This allows DHS and TSA to constantly evaluate our aviation security processes and policies and make enhancements when they are deemed necessary to keep passengers safe. As always, all air travelers are subject to a robust security system that employs multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen," a statement from the Department of Homeland Security read.

