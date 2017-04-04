Rory Feek Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Photograph of His Daughter Watching a Video of His Deceased Wife Singing

As any widower or widow knows, life without their significant other is painful.

For country singer Rory Feek, the sting of loss is still very present in his everyday life as well as his 3-year-old daughter’s. Roughly one year ago, Feek lost his duet partner and wife Joey to cancer.

And eleven and a half months later, Feek decided to share on his personal Facebook page an image of his daughter enjoying a precious moment watching a video of her mother with a caption that said, “…watching baby, watching mama sing ‘In The Garden.’ Heartbreaking. Healing. Hard to understand.”

This post was shared after Feek announced to the world on his blog: This Life I Live that he gave his daughter Indiana a piano for her birthday among other gifts from his loving extended family at a small party for the little girl. He specifically started off the post by saying, “Three years old. I can hardly believe it, but Indiana is already 3 years old.”

“What do you get a child for their birthday who has everything? Everything that is… except a mama. I got her a piano.”

In February, Feek accepted a Grammy for best gospel roots album on behalf of himself and his wife. For him it was a significant moment because he had to do it without Joey. He also took how the award for their album “Hymns,” which the couple recorded while Joey was undergoing intense cancer treatment.

Feek stated during a non-television portion of the Grammys as he held back tears, “My wife’s dream was to make a hymns album. She didn’t have the chance to do it until she’d been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, so she’d sing in hotel rooms while she did chemotherapy and radiation.”

Adding that, “She sang her vocals in hotel rooms while she did chemo and radiation and it finally came out a year ago, almost exactly.”

“And we sat together in the final days and watched this award ceremony last year — and she said, ‘If we get nominated, promise me you will come.’ And I said ‘I will.’”

“Remember, if we win, I’ll know before you will,” Feek recalls his wife telling him.

Before the ceremony, Feek said it “doesn’t mean anything” if they win or lose,” and that the night was simply for “celebrating” his “bride.”

