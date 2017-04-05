Sen. Rand Paul: Obamacare Replacement in Sight

Sometimes it's good to be in a social situation where you can talk about the issues without the political pressures of Washington.

That's how Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) described his recent golf outing with President Trump where the two discussed new healthcare legislation.

On today's 700 Club, Sen. Paul said the president, "Wants the same thing I want: that is repeal of Obamacare."

And Paul says he believes "We are getting closer and closer to a bill that maybe all Republicans can support."

In addition to serving as a U.S. Senator, the Kentucky Republican is an ophthalmologist who serves on the U.S. Senate Health Subcommittee on Children and Families.

Paul expressed disappointment about the recent healthcare bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill was pulled from the House floor after House Majority Leader Paul Ryan failed to muster enough votes for passage.

Sen. Paul suggested congressional conservatives aren't obstructionists—they just support good legislation. They saw the Republican leadership proposal as Obamacare Light.

"What the conservatives—the House Freedom Caucus and the Senate conservatives want is we want it to work. We actually want lower insurance premiums for the consumer and more freedom for Americans to choose their insurance. We don't think the original bill was doing that."

Paul said Capitol Hill conservatives want a bill that would create more competition where American consumers could "be king."

"That's why I am big on these buying plans. You know there are Christian organizations where people join together. I think it's Medi-share—join together and they get cheaper prices," explained Paul.

"I want everybody in America to have access to something like that."

Watch the video to hear more from Senator Rand Paul on what he feels is needed in new Obamacare replacement legislation.