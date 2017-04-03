Severe Spring Weather Unleashes Flooding, Tornadoes and Death

Spring has definitely sprung, unleashing severe weather across the nation, from a late snowstorm to flooding and deadly tornadoes.



Most Americans wouldn't expect to be operating their snow blowers during the first weekend of April, but people in the Northeast are digging out from a snowy blast.



It was no April Fool's Day joke – an early spring storm dumped up to 15 inches of snow on parts of New England Saturday. It came just two days before opening day for the Boston Red Sox baseball team.



"We had more spring-like weather at the end of February than we do the first of April. That's New England for ya!" one man in Westminster, Massachusetts said.

Across the South, it was a different story, from floods to tornadoes. One twister even destroyed a church in Virginia.



Severe storms pounded central Texas Sunday morning, uprooting trees and ripping homes apart.

Karen Rego of Point Venture, Texas crouched inside a bathroom as intense winds struck her home.



"All the windows were breaking and flying in my home and the whole roof took off...I was horrified, truly horrified."



In Mississippi, deputies used boats late at night to rescue people from raging floodwaters.

In Louisiana, severe weather dumped hail while lightning caused power lines to spark. In Shreveport, lightning ignited an oil tanker.



But tornados caused the worst damage.



Some people used their cell phones to captured video of funnel clouds.

One touched down near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, killing two people. It happened when a mobile home was flipped over and ripped apart, killing a woman and her three year old daughter.

The woman's boyfriend, Edrick Alexander told one reporter, "She was a very loving woman, the love of my life, my daughter. Everything."



In the midst of their loss and grief, family members at the scene talked about what is most important to them.



"We gonna be a closer family. Look at your family, look at your kids, call them, tell them 'I love you' because you never know with these freak storms, you never know," one resident said.



And in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, Virginia – no loss of life, but an EF-2 tornado caused extensive damage along an eight mile path. Packing winds of 120 mph, it destroyed the Real Life Christian Church. The building is just five miles from CBN headquarters.



The tornado also damaged athletic facilities at Landstown High School in Virginia Beach and about 50 homes in the Rock Creek neighborhood.



Operation Blessing was on location there, working to put tarps on roofs to protect the homes from wind and rain.