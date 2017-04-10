Tebow Closing in on Home Run Record Set by Michael Jordan

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is quickly proving he belongs with the Mets' Class A team, the Columbia Fireflies. The quarterback turned professional baseball player homered for the second time in three games on Sunday.

Tebow is now only one shy of Michael Jordan's home run total with Class AA Birmingham in 1994, according to ESPN.com.

With the help of Tebow, the Fireflies just won all four games in their series against Augusta.

"I can honestly sit here before every one of you and say I've had so much fun training, pursuing it, getting hits, striking out, whatever it's been," Tebow said.

Tim Tebow just hit his 2nd HR in his 3rd @MiLB game. pic.twitter.com/i2usI7b7yX — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) April 9, 2017

"Today is just the next day in that process. I'm going to enjoy that," he said. "I'm excited about that opportunity to work for this and pursue it, and in the meantime hopefully make some people's day by giving them a hug or signing an autograph, or getting a couple hits."

Tebow signed a minor league deal with the Mets back in September and has been at their spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, FL.

At 29-years-old the former NFL football player and Heisman Trophy winner has not played baseball since 2004, during his junior year of high school in Florida.

He is also older in comparison to other major league baseball players by about five to seven years. Despite the age gap, the Mets are betting on Tebow being a hit for their organization.