Driver in Fatal Texas Church Bus Crash Was DWT and Had Marijuana

The truck driver involved in a fatal accident with a church bus in Texas last month had been on pills, had marijuana in his truck and was texting before the accident, according to officials.

Police identified the man as 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young.

His medications included an antidepressant, medication used for seizures and panic disorder, and a sleeping pill.

Young is expected to face manslaughter charges for slamming into the bus, killing 13 members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels.

The congregation received more heartbreaking news when the wife of the man killed while driving the church bus was found dead in her home on Tuesday. She leaves behind four adult children.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dianne Barrett," the church said in an email to the San Antonio Express-News. "We continue to pray for our Lord's mercy and comfort for our church family members who continue to grieve."