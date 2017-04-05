This 6-Year-Old Girl Who Used to Brush Her Teeth With a Dirty Rag Now Helps Other Foster Kids

A little girl with big dreams is making a lasting impression on her community by organizing a weekly lemonade stand to raise awareness and support for local foster children.

READ: These Parents are Fighting to Save Their Daughter from Extremely Rare Childhood Alzheimer’s

Once a week A’Layah Robinson, 6, sets up and sells her water and lemon juice mix to a flock of customers that support her mission and the amazing taste of the lemonade. But the bright faced, happy-go-lucky child that stands behind the makeshift podium didn’t always have an easy life where she could focus on other people.

The kindergartener and her brothers were given up by their mother and spent years bouncing from house to house in the foster care system, her new mother, Misty Robinson told NBC news. During that time the young girl developed a thick skin and was forced to live without a lot of things that most toddlers her age had like toys and a toothbrush. Even noting that at one point, “they had to brush my teeth with a dirty rag” because nothing else was available to use and her foster family at the time couldn’t afford to purchase one for her.

Now she lives in a house of love, has plenty of toys and a toothbrush that she can use morning and night. But to make sure other kids that live across America in the foster care system without even a toy to take with them from home to home, she is creating bright yellow care packages with wonderful supplies in them like toys, blankets, toothbrush and a Bible, so all of those kids know that someone cares about them.

Her mother explained that in her daughter’s mind, “she wants to provide every single foster care kid with a toy.” A possibility that might happen —since the family first shared the story of the little girl and her brothers on social media, they have gotten volunteers to help run the stand and also pack the yellow backpack care packages for the foster children.

So far the family estimates that they have donated roughly a thousand bags to foster children in their home state.

If you are interested in learning more about Lemonade for Love, a non-profit focused on helping A’Layah Robinson continue to bring the word of God to every foster child around the world, check out the Facebook page.

(H/T: NBC News)

—

Other Must-Read Stories:

– Luke Bryan Opens up About How His Brother’s Death ‘Rocked His World’ and Made Him Strive for His Dreams

– Rory Feek Shares ‘Heartbreaking’ Photograph of His Daughter Watching a Video of His Deceased Wife Singing

– Firefighter in Iconic Photograph After OKC Bombing Retires, Reflects on Fateful Day





Stephanie Parker

Stephanie Parker is an award winning international journalist, who is a veteran United Nations press corp member and has traveled the world reporting on stories impacting women, families and girls.