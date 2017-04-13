Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
Faithwire

Thousands of Strangers Help Teen Find Dad’s Long, Lost Army Buddy from the Vietnam War

04-13-2017

In the age of modern technology and social media, it’s hard to imagine the possibility of losing touch with a loved one or cherished friend.

But that’s what happened to Charles Lacy, a Vietnam War veteran currently living in Texas, who lost touch with a fellow soldier who became his best friend.

When Charles’ son, Bryce Lacy, came home to Richwood from college over the weekend, the two looked through some photos from Charles’ time serving in Vietnam, Bryce told Buzzfeed.

Bryce Lacy via Buzzfeed

READ: 92-Year-Old Veteran Finally Receives Purple Heart Earned in WWII More Than 7 Decades Later

Charles kept bringing up friend named Kermit Powers, his son said. The two wrote to each other after the war but eventually lost touch. It had been about 40 years since the war buddies had corresponded.

That’s when the 19-year-old decided to use the power of social media to help his father find his long, lost friend. On Saturday, he posted a photo of the two to Twitter, saying that he wants to “find” Powers.

 

The Twitter universe did not disappoint. More than 55,000 tweets later, Bryce got his wish when someone located Powers, who is now living in Germany.

 

Fellow Twitter users led Bryce on a trail that eventually led to Powers, finding possible obituaries, news articles and social media accounts that could be linked to the veteran.

 

When Bryce informed his father of the Internet’s quest to find Powers, he was “shocked,” Bryce said – although he admitted that his father doesn’t understand how Twitter even works.

But Powers seemed to have a better understanding of social media, as Twitter users-turned-detectives found Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook accounts that appeared to be created by Powers.

 

 

The Facebook page under Powers’ named featured a profile picture that seemed to resemble the ones in Charles’ photos. It didn’t mention a Germany address but listed his hometown as South Carolina, where Charles had said he was from. The ‘About Me’ section also contained an international phone number.

Bryce messaged Powers on Facebook and got a response from Monday, telling him to have his father Skype him.

“I have been looking for him for forty years,” Powers said to Bryce. “I don’t believe this. Thanks I will be waiting.”

 

Charles was “surprised” when Bryce informed him that he found Powers.

The two spoke briefly together, mostly about their time in the war, Bryce said.

(H/T: Buzzfeed)

Other Must-Read Stories:

96-Year-Old WWII Veteran Celebrates 71st Valentine’s Day with Holocaust Survivor He Saved from Auschwitz

The Awesome Reason This Veteran is Venturing into War Zones in Search of Dogs

WATCH: Taylor Swift Surprises 96-year-old World War II Veteran for Christmas

George W. Bush’s Remarkable Tribute to American Veterans Who Carried Out His Orders

Navy Couple’s Inspiring Veterans Day Photo Captures the Strength of Military Families

Posts created and submitted by the Faithwire news team.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles