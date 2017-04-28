Trump: 'Ask me in a month': Rumors Swirl on Moving US Embassy to Jerusalem

Rep. Ron DeSantis on the meaning behind the timing of President Trump's visit to Israel.

President Trump's campaign promise to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is getting a lot of attention this week.

Asked by Reuters to comment on the campaign pledge, Trump said, "ask me in a month on that," without elaborating.

On Thursday, Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis brought the issue to the forefront when he told the Times of Israel that the president would announce the relocation of the US embassy when he visits the Jewish nation for the first time in May.

"We have the chance to see a very important announcement very soon," DeSantis said. "What better time would there be to announce the relocation of the embassy than when you're over there as president, celebrating alongside our Israeli friends this very important 50th anniversary?"

Trump's visit coincides with Jerusalem Day, the day Jerusalem became unified again in 1967 after Israel won the Six-Day War.

Israeli officials said President Trump will arrive on May 22 but did not confirm the details of his visit.

"I think the announcement of that trip is a signal that it is more likely to happen than not and will send a powerful signal to other countries around the world that America is back and will stand by our allies and will not let folks cower us into not doing the right thing," DeSantis added.

The relocation would be huge and show Trump is dedicated to making good on his campaign promises.

"He's in a position where he's either going to follow his campaign promise or he's actually going to have to sign this waiver, and I just think knowing the president, he has been a man of his word," DeSantis told the Times of Israel.

In February, during a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said he would "love" to see the embassy relocated.

"I'd love to see that happen, we're looking at that very, very strongly, we're looking at that with great care, and we'll see what happens," Trump said at the time.

But in Israel, officials are reportedly skeptical about the move. Senior Israeli figures with knowledge of the issue told Haaretz that they believe president Trump will not seek to move the U.S. embassy.

The president's trip to Israel also comes a week before a waiver pushing off the embassy relocation is due to expire. Like all U.S. presidents before, Barack Obama also signed the waiver a month before leaving office.

Trump now has to decide whether to extend the waiver or let it lapse and move the embassy.