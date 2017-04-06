Trump Honors America's 'Real Heroes' Before the Entire Nation

President Donald Trump welcomed 50 Wounded Warriors to the White House Thursday to thank the veterans for their sacrifice to the country.

The East Room erupted with applause as each veteran entered. Some of them were in wheelchairs, others had prosthetics, and all of them made a great sacrifice for their country.

"I call them America's winners because they're winners," Trump said at the reception. "There are real heroes."

Despite their disabilities, these veterans are about to kick off the annual "Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride," a four-day bike ride through the streets of Washington.

The charity says the ride is an "opportunity for wounded service members and veterans to use cycling and camaraderie to overcome physical, mental, or emotional wounds."

"Let's have a great ride because, I'll tell you what, I couldn't do it," Mr. Trump said as the audience chuckled.

But while the ceremony was full of light-hearted laughs, President Trump also thanked the veterans for their many sacrifices.

"On behalf of the country let me extend to all of the riders and your families the warmest possible welcome into what I call 'the people's house' -- the White House," he said. "Our way of life continues because of men and women who are willing to sacrifice anything and everything."'

Presidents have hosted the ceremonies for the riders since 2008 and Trump doesn't plan on stopping that practice any time soon.

"I should have it for about seven more years," he said.

President Trump said repeatedly throughout his campaign that he would support the men and women who sacrifice for the nation.