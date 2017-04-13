WATCH: 4-Year-Old Boy’s Emotional Meeting With the Kidney Donor Who Saved His Life

A California boy who had been suffering from kidney failure for most of his short life got a chance to meet the woman who selflessly donated the much-needed organ to him.

Victoria Myer met 4-year-old Jordan Terry for a round of mini golf in Fairfield on Sunday, almost two years after she donated her kidney to him, KRON reported.

BRAVE: Oklahoma Woman to Deliver Terminally Ill Baby to Donate Newborn’s Organs

Jordan was born two months premature, and by the time he was 2, his kidney complications had gotten so bad that transplant surgery seemed to be the only option.

Jordan’s family put out a desperate plea in newspaper and social media to find a donor. That’s when a mutual friend sent Myer the link.

“I saw Jordan’s picture with his grandmother and I stopped and read it…I thought, ‘I hope somebody would want to do that for my kids also,” said Myer.

After the surgery – which was a success – Myer gave Jordan and his family space to recover. But, it was worth the wait to finally meet him, she said. But she still kept a sly eye on the toddler via Facebook.

“Just to finally be able to meet him just really means a lot. It’s just….just very overwhelming,” said Meyer.

Myer was in tears when a healthy, happy Jordan approached her with flowers in hand over the weekend.

The pair, surrounded by their families, settled in for an overdue embrace.

“I am just beside myself,” Jordan’s grandmother told KRON. “I’m so excited…this has been [a] long time coming.”

Jordan’s family is hoping the two can meet more often in the future – perhaps to watch him play baseball in the California sun.

(H/T: KRON)

