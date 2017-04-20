What if You Could Control Technology With Your Brain? Facebook says You Can

The Bible says our thoughts have power but our thoughts can soon control technology.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social network is creating brain-computer-interface technology that "one day will let you communicate using your mind."

The big project is part of Facebook's high-tech hardware lab called Building 8. Little was known about the lab until Facebook revealed the project at its annual developers conference in San Jose, California.

Building 8 Chief Regina Dugan said 60 scientists are working on a noninvasive system capable of typing 100 words per minute using only brain waves. That's just the beginning. Researchers are also developing a project that would allow people to deliver spoken language through the skin.

As a comparison Dugan cited braille, which "has proven that small bumps on a surface can be interpreted in the brain as words." Dugan says that, if perfected, such technology could essentially serve as a universal translator.

The goal is to one day be able to think in Mandarin and feel in Spanish.

While the projects may be a far way from reality, Facebook believes they will one day be a big hit with consumers.

"Eventually, we want to turn it into a wearable technology that can be manufactured at scale," Zuckerberg said in a blog post on Wednesday.