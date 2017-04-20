Displaying
What if You Could Control Technology With Your Brain? Facebook says You Can

04-20-2017
The Bible says our thoughts have power but our thoughts can soon control technology. 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social network is creating brain-computer-interface technology that "one day will let you communicate using your mind."

The big project is part of Facebook's high-tech hardware lab called Building 8. Little was known about the lab until Facebook revealed the project at its annual developers conference in San Jose, California. 

Building 8 Chief Regina Dugan said 60 scientists are working on a noninvasive system capable of typing 100 words per minute using only brain waves. That's just the beginning. Researchers are also developing a project that would allow people to deliver spoken language through the skin.

As a comparison Dugan cited braille, which "has proven that small bumps on a surface can be interpreted in the brain as words." Dugan says that, if perfected, such technology could essentially serve as a universal translator. 

The goal is to one day be able to think in Mandarin and feel in Spanish. 

While the projects may be a far way from reality, Facebook believes they will one day be a big hit with consumers. 

"Eventually, we want to turn it into a wearable technology that can be manufactured at scale," Zuckerberg said in a blog post on Wednesday.

